QPR remain in talks with Paul Smyth over a new contract.

Smyth’s current contract expires at the end of the season and he was offered a new deal in May.

Negotiations are continuing and there has been some indication that he will re-sign.

If he does not, Rangers are likely to look to sell him during next month’s transfer window rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

The Northern Ireland international, 28, is in his second spell at the club, having been signed from Linfield in 2017 and returned to Loftus Road in 2023 following a two-year stay at Leyton Orient.

He has made 103 Championship appearances since that return, with 16 of them coming this season.

Smyth has faced competition for places because of Rangers’ other attacking options but has remained an important member of the squad.