Beale happy with QPR’S midfield options

QPR boss Mick Beale says he is excited by the midfield options available to him and will mix up formations as the campaign progresses.

Beale, who begins his managerial career at Blackburn on Saturday, has used skipper Stefan Johansen in more of a deep-lying position during pre-season with usual midfield anchor Sam Field adopting a more box-to-box role.

“They will rotate, sometimes it will be a two (defensive-midfielder),” Beale said.

“I think it’s important to get the best out of Stefan in terms of his passing qualities, so therefore can I get him more central with more time on the ball?

“If so, then if the other team are going to press Stefan, they can’t press Chris and Ilias who are playing on the next line.

“In pre-season I have looked at them in all areas and I also think it will benefit Sam Field who is capable of scoring, playing forward and running forward and it is important I help him develop in his career.

“I am trying to make it a more fluid team but at the same time I do think if Stefan gets time and can get forward there are not too many better players in the Championship with the ball at his feet in terms of picking a pass.

“That is the Stefan Johansen that excites me. But the higher up the pitch he is it’s harder for him to face forward.

“But he will get a chance to get up there, Sam will also have time playing in the middle as well, but I want to see him running and playing forward more.

“I have high hopes for Sam and I hope to develop that.”

The recent addition of Taylor Richards alongside Luke Amos, who finished with six goals from midfield in the second-half of last season and also Andre Dozzell gives Rangers a variety of options in the midfield area.

But Beale said Richards’ pace and ability to run with the ball offers something that Rangers lacked in the middle of the park last season and believes the on-loan Brighton man can prove to be as effective as Joe Aribo who was recently sold to Southampton by Glasgow Rangers for £10 million.

“Luke Amos runs out of midfield a bit differently to Taylor, he will arrive late in the box,” he said.

“He had a lovely run in the second-half of last season scoring goals which was fantastic.

“But I also wanted someone who could dribble out of there (midfield).

“I worked with young Joe at Glasgow Rangers and there was a time we thought we were going to lose him and were looking heavily at Taylor so I didn’t forget him when I came here.

“I am delighted to have him as he can play as a central 10 on his own, a right of left number eight and as wide attacker as well.

“What I am trying to do is create a fluid, attacking team with plenty of attacking players.”















