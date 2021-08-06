QPR boss Warburton tips Millwall for top-six finish



QPR manager Mark Warburton believes Millwall will be a top-six side in the Championship this season.

Rangers begin their campaign on Saturday with a home match against the Lions, who have been progressing well under boss Gary Rowett.

And Warburton said: “Millwall have recruited well and invested wisely. I think Millwall will be a top-six club pushing very, very hard this year.







“Tomorrow, against a team that I think will be right up there at the end of the season, we have to go and meet the challenge.

“They have good quality and good individual ability.”

New QPR captain fit

Warburton says Stefan Johansen is fit to play this weekend.

The Norwegian midfielder, hugely impressive on loan with the R’s last season, recently completed a permanent move from Fulham

He did not feature in Saturday’s friendly against Leicester.

But Warburton has no concerns about Johansen’s lack of action during pre-season.

Warburton said: “He’s in a good place. He’s naturally fit anyway and he was working at Fulham while the transfer talks were going on.

“When Stef came in last year he was very impressive for many reasons and one of those was his fitness.

“In terms of his fitness and robustness he’s showing exactly the same again. Stef will be in the squad.”

Rangers announced on Thursday that Johansen has been made club captain.

“It was a tight decision, to be honest,” Warburton revealed.

“We’re fortunate to have players like Stefan, Lee Wallace, Charlie Austin and a great mentor in Albert Adomah. All of them are very important to us.”







