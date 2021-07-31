QPR end pre-season campaign with draw against Leicester

Charlie Austin scored and set up another to maintain QPR’s impressive pre-season form in a lively 3-3 draw at home to Leicester.

Austin rifled in Ilias Chair’s pass to put Rangers ahead against the FA Cup winners just before half-time and crossed for Yoann Barbet’s header to make it 2-0 early in the second period.

But two goals in three minutes brought the Foxes level through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka and, although Rob Dickie restored Rangers’ advantage, Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty salvaged a draw for Leicester.







Chair’s creative influence brought about his side’s opener, playing a deft one-two with Moses Odubajo before cutting the ball back for Austin to fire first time into the roof of the net.

Rangers dominated with a string of corners just after the restart and Chris Willock’s volley crashed against the woodwork before Barbet stole in at the far post to nod home Austin’s cross.

Leicester made a raft of substitutions, with Dewsbury-Hall halving the deficit in the 75th minute and Marc Albrighton splitting the Rangers defence for Daka to slot past Seny Dieng soon afterwards.

Dickie appeared to have won it seven minutes from time, thumping home the rebound after Jimmy Dunne’s shot struck the post, only for Iheanacho to make it 3-3 from the spot when Dieng hauled down Daka.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Dunne 65), Barbet; Odubajo (Adomah 74), Ball, Dozzell (Dykes 45), Wallace (McCallum 74); Chair (Bettache 84), Willock; Austin (Thomas 65).







