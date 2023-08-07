QPR boss lining up Premier League loan

QPR are hopeful of securing at least one loan signing from a Premier League club before the transfer window closes.

Rangers are primarily looking at free transfers but potential loan deals have also been looked into.

There is interest in Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu, who has previously been on loan at Crewe and Kilmarnock.







The Gunners are keen for Alebiosu, 21, to pick up first-team experience in the Championship, but the loan fee they are currently seeking has put Rangers off.

Nevertheless, boss Gareth Ainsworth is looking to make at least one loan signing.

“Definitely. But some of these Premier League loans command huge loan fees and that’s something we have to look at,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth hopes to sign a centre-back ahead of this weekend’s game at Cardiff.







