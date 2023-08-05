Watford v QPR player ratings

QPR’s season began appallingly as they lost 4-0 at Watford. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Could do nothing about the goals and kept the score down in the second half by producing a number of saves.

Osman Kakay: 5

Caught out for the first Watford goal and struggled throughout.

Joe Gubbins: 5

A difficult full debut for the centre-back, who looked out of his depth.

Morgan Fox: 5

Struggled in his first game for the club, which was hardly surprising given his lack of match action and the fact that the left-sided Morgan was playing on the right of the also left-sided Gubbins.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Easily bypassed down the left for two of Watford’s goals.

Andre Dozzell: 4

Was largely an anonymous figure in midfield.

Sam Field: 5

Battled hard as Watford dominated in the midfield engine room but he was often dragged out of position while trying to stem the flow.

Paul Smyth: 5

Offered little on his second debut for the club after rejoining from Leyton Orient.

Ilias Chair: 5

Looked lost out on the left wing and saw very little of the ball.

Charlie Kelman: 5

Hooked at half-time after he struggled to make an impact in attack.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Won some headers, but had no service. Should have scored in injury time.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Had a real go when he came on, and could have scored.

Stephen Duke-McKenna: 6

Showed some enthusiasm when he came on in midfield.








