Watford v QPR player ratings
QPR’s season began appallingly as they lost 4-0 at Watford. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.
Asmir Begovic: 6
Could do nothing about the goals and kept the score down in the second half by producing a number of saves.
Osman Kakay: 5
Caught out for the first Watford goal and struggled throughout.
Joe Gubbins: 5
A difficult full debut for the centre-back, who looked out of his depth.
Morgan Fox: 5
Struggled in his first game for the club, which was hardly surprising given his lack of match action and the fact that the left-sided Morgan was playing on the right of the also left-sided Gubbins.
Kenneth Paal: 5
Easily bypassed down the left for two of Watford’s goals.
Andre Dozzell: 4
Was largely an anonymous figure in midfield.
Sam Field: 5
Battled hard as Watford dominated in the midfield engine room but he was often dragged out of position while trying to stem the flow.
Paul Smyth: 5
Offered little on his second debut for the club after rejoining from Leyton Orient.
Ilias Chair: 5
Looked lost out on the left wing and saw very little of the ball.
Charlie Kelman: 5
Hooked at half-time after he struggled to make an impact in attack.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Won some headers, but had no service. Should have scored in injury time.
Sinclair Armstrong: 6
Had a real go when he came on, and could have scored.
Stephen Duke-McKenna: 6
Showed some enthusiasm when he came on in midfield.