Ainsworth ‘totally understands’ anger of QPR fans

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth said he could have no complaints about fan chants from a furious away end at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Rangers were thumped 4-0 by Watford – with all four goals coming in an abysmal first half – to make it nine defeats in the 14 games Ainsworth has been in charge, with just three wins coming in that time as Rangers narrowly avoided relegation last season.







Since his arrival the team have scored just 10 goals and conceded 29.

Calls of “We want our Rangers back” and ‘you don’t know what you’re doing” rained down from more than 2,500 R’s supporters as the Hornets cruised to a victory that could have been far more emphatic such was their dominance.

But Ainsworth, who took over after Neil Critchley’s short reign last February after the club’s board feared the team was losing touch with the play-off places they occupied in mid-December, insists he was grateful for the support of the fans who stayed until the final whistle.

“The ones that stayed to clap the players at the end of the game were sensational,” Ainsworth said.

“Joe Gubbins made his Championship debut and has waited a long time to do that at this club, to see them clap young kids like Stephen Duke-McKenna, Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Sinclair Armstrong, I thank them for that.

“To the ones that left, I totally understand you as well, it’s football, but Watford were better than us today and that is hard for QPR fans to take because it’s a local game, the rivalry is there

“In years gone by we have had the upper hand on them but today they did.”







