QPR boss hints he may try another option on the left rather than Barbet

Yoann Barbet could return to the QPR back three for Tuesday’s game at home to Birmingham.

Barbet, an ever present for Rangers last season, was deployed as a left wing-back for Friday’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion because both Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace are out injurd.

But that was primarily because of the physical threat posed by Albion.







McCallum will remain sidelined against Birmingham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Moses Odubajo could be deployed on the left.

Mark Warburton’s hand might be partially forced by an injury to Jordy de Wijs, who went off against Albion and was due to be assessed along with Stefan Johansen on Monday morning.

If De Wijs is unavailable, Jimmy Dunne is likely to start at the heart of the defence alongside Barbet.

But in any case, manager Warburton might not persist with Barbet on the flank.

Warburton explained: “It was only because we knew the physical threat – the set-pieces and the long throws coming in – and you’ve got to deal with it. They (West Brom) have got some real good power and physicality.

“We dealt with that. In the end it was an individual error that cost us. So that side of it worked.

“Did we lose out on the footballing side? Yes. But they expected us to play football and we wanted to mix it up.

“For long periods of that game that worked and we were comfortable with the game plan. But we played less football for a reason. We have to show we can mix it up as well.”







