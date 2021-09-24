West Brom v QPR player ratings

A mistake by Seny Dieng turned the tide against QPR as they suffered a third consecutive league defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 loss at West Brom.









Seny Dieng: 5

Apart from the howler that gifted West Brom their equaliser, with Karlan Grant’s shot squirming past him like a bar of soap, Dieng’s kicking was poor – too many clearances failing to find their target and inviting increased pressure.

Rob Dickie: 8

A commanding performance by Dickie, who didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. He read the game well and his interception denied Jordan Hugill a clear run at goal when the scores were still level.

Jordy de Wijs: 7

The Dutchman won some vital balls both inside the penalty area and beyond, including a crunching challenge to dispossess Grady Diangana, but he was forced off 15 minutes from time.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

The centre-back’s lack of pace was sometimes exposed, but he performed solidly on his first Championship start and delivered a superb through-ball that Andre Gray failed to capitalise on.

Moses Odubajo: 7

A good 90 minutes for Odubajo, whose shrewd, perfectly-weighted ball for Gray set up Rangers’ dream start and he also later tested Sam Johnstone with a shot of his own.

Dominic Ball: 6

It was a fairly typical display from the midfielder, who got stuck in when he needed to but also gave away his share of free-kicks as the Baggies gradually got on top.

Stefan Johansen: 6

This really wasn’t Johansen’s type of game, with an often frantic tempo making it hard for him to impose himself in the centre of the park and the skipper eventually limped off with an apparent niggle.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Deployed in an unfamiliar role at left wing-back, Barbet allowed Darnell Furlong too much space early on but settled as the game progressed and, as you’d expect, gave it his all.

Ilias Chair: 6

Although he initially looked sharp on the counter-attack, Chair wasted a promising opening by shooting when he should have passed and gave the ball away for the move that led to West Brom’s winner.

Chris Willock: 6

West Brom did their best to smother Willock when he got on the ball, but he still presented a danger in patches before making way for Lyndon Dykes midway through the second half.

Andre Gray: 7

If Gray’s selection to start came as a surprise, he proved within 45 seconds it was the right call by bursting clear to slot home – and ran and ran throughout to try and stretch the home defence.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Replacing Willock for the final quarter of the game, the striker linked up well with Gray at times.

Osman Kakay: 5

Brought on to shore up the back line after De Wijs went off, Kakay floundered and was booked after losing his footing and bringing down Grant in the process.

Andre Dozzell: 6

The midfielder came on in place of Johansen during the last quarter of an hour, but had little opportunity to shine as West Brom stepped up the pressure.

