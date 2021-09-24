QPR lose at West Brom after Dieng howler

West Brom 2 QPR 1 1' Gray 75' Dieng (OG) 88' Grant

A mistake by Seny Dieng turned the tide against QPR as they suffered a third consecutive league defeat.

Andre Gray gave them the lead after just 45 seconds at The Hawthorns.

Moses Odubajo played the ball down the right to the on-loan striker, who raced away from Kyle Bartley and fired past keeper Sam Johnstone.







Rangers looked fairly comfortable before West Brom equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

Keeper Dieng stopped Karlam Grant’s shot at his near post without quite managing to hold the ball – but as he reached out to grab it he ended up nudging it into the net.

On a worrying note for QPR, Stefan Johansen went off a couple of minutes later with what looked like a hamstring injury.

And worse followed for them when Grant scored late on after Ilias Chair had given the ball away.

Albion substitutes Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill combined to set up Grant, who calmly slotted past Dieng.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Kakay 77), Dunne; Odubajo, Johansen (Dozzell 78), Ball, Barbet; Chair, Willock (Dykes 66); Gray.

Subs not used: Walsh, Adomah, Thomas, Austin, Thomas.

See also: Warburton frustrated after third consecutive QPR defeat







