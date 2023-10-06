Begovic red card is rescinded after QPR’s appeal

QPR have successfully appealed against Asmir Begovic’s red card at Leeds.

The goalkeeper was sent off in stoppage time at Elland Road, where Rangers lost 1-0.

He was adjudged to have brought down Patrick Bamford, but it was subsequently established that no contact was made with the striker.







The red card has been rescinded after a claim of wrongful dismissal was upheld by an independent regulatory commission.

It means Begovic will be available for Saturday’s home game against Blackburn rather than having to serve a ban.

Sam Field is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Leeds game, while experienced duo Steve Cook and Jack Colback both went off injured and are doubts for this weekend.

Chris Willock could be recalled after being left out of the squad for the trip north.







