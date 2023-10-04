Leeds v QPR player ratings

QPR were beaten 1-0 by Leeds at Elland Road and remain in the bottom three. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Produced a couple of smart saves before being controversially sent off in stoppage time. Red-carded despite making no contact with Patrick Bamford and an appeal will surely succeed.

Osman Kakay: 4

A woeful display from the defender, who is clearly on course to lose his place in the side following the return of Jimmy Dunne and recent signing of Reggie Cannon. Kakay looked devoid of confidence and his poor pass to Paul Smyth led to the goal. He was caught out and lost possession on a couple more occasions after that.

Steve Cook: 6

Careless on the ball on occasions but overall he was solid and composed.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

An encouraging performance in his first start this season. Will now hope for a run in the side and that he can turn things around after an injury-plagued QPR career so far.

Paul Smyth: 5

Replaced at half-time after a very poor first half. Teams know to target the area between Kakay and Smyth, who was given a torrid time and is increasingly finding the wing-back role a struggle.

Jack Colback: 6

Back from suspension but had to be replaced at the interval after picking up what looked like a groin injury in the first half.

Sam Field: 7

Did well in midfield but a first-half yellow card means he is suspended for Saturday’s home game against Blackburn.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Had a good game on the left. While Leeds successfully targeted the other flank, Paal – who is useful in the air despite his small stature – dealt with attempts to catch him out with diagonal balls towards the menacing Luke Ayling.

Ilias Chair: 6

Worked hard off the ball and tried to create openings. Had a long-range effort saved.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Not at all suited to playing behind Sinclair Armstrong. Missed a decent late chance when he poked a shot straight at the keeper.

Sinclair Armstrong: 5

Ineffective as Leeds successfully defended against his pace and power. His confidence appears to have taken a bit of a dip.

Andre Dozzell: 6

OK after coming on for Colback.

Albert Adomah: 6

Fared better than Smyth after replacing him.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Came on as a substitute to make a welcome return to action, but he was caught out by a long ball in the build-up to Begovic being dismissed.








