Half-time: Preston 1 QPR 0 – Rangers struggling at Deepdale

Daniel Johnson’s 19th-minute penalty put Preston ahead at Deepdale.

Johnson scored from the spot after Darnell Fisher was clumsily fouled in the area by Marc Pugh.

QPR keeper Liam Kelly got a hand to the penalty but was unable to keep it out.

Earlier, Preston went close when Sean Maguire’s shot hit the post.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze, Hugill.

Subs: Lumley, Kane, Amos, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Chair.







