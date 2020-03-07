Half-time: Preston 1 QPR 0 – Rangers struggling at Deepdale
Daniel Johnson’s 19th-minute penalty put Preston ahead at Deepdale.
Johnson scored from the spot after Darnell Fisher was clumsily fouled in the area by Marc Pugh.
QPR keeper Liam Kelly got a hand to the penalty but was unable to keep it out.
Earlier, Preston went close when Sean Maguire’s shot hit the post.
QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Pugh, Eze, Hugill.
Subs: Lumley, Kane, Amos, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Chair.
Subs: Lumley, Kane, Amos, Clarke, Oteh, Shodipo, Chair.