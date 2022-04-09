Preston v QPR player ratings

QPR’s dismal run continued with a 2-1 defeat at Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Murphy Mahoney: 8

Given his senior debut at very short notice because Kieren Westwood was ill, the 20-year-old performed superbly, producing a number of fine saves.

Moses Odubajo: 6

Started well and won a couple of important early challenges. But faded after that and offered very little going forward.

Dion Sanderson: 6

Better than in his previous outing for Rangers, but his loan spell can’t be regarded as a success.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Fully committed as always, but was caught out in the build-up to Preston’s all-important second goal.

Sam McCallum: 5

Totally ineffective at left-back.

Sam Field: 7

Had a very decent game in midfield, where Rangers were generally very poor. He won several challenges, won a penalty, and was his team’s standout outfield player.

Stefan Johansen: 5

His poor form continued. Anonymous in midfield.

Luke Amos: 5

Hooked in the second half after also failing to make an impact.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Very poor. Missed an excellent early chance and gave the ball away a number of times.

Ilias Chair: 6

Tried hard to create and looked bright in the opening stages, but ultimately was unable to affect the game.

Lyndon Dykes: 4

Awful. Sluggish, heavy touches galore and generally offered no attacking threat at all.

George Thomas: 6

Came on and ran around.

Andre Gray: 6

Rangers looked better after his introduction, although he missed a good chance before later scoring a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the final seconds.

Charlie Austin: 5

Did nothing of note after coming on for Dykes.








