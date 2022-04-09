Preston v QPR player ratings
QPR’s dismal run continued with a 2-1 defeat at Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Murphy Mahoney: 8
Given his senior debut at very short notice because Kieren Westwood was ill, the 20-year-old performed superbly, producing a number of fine saves.
Moses Odubajo: 6
Started well and won a couple of important early challenges. But faded after that and offered very little going forward.
Dion Sanderson: 6
Better than in his previous outing for Rangers, but his loan spell can’t be regarded as a success.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Fully committed as always, but was caught out in the build-up to Preston’s all-important second goal.
Sam McCallum: 5
Totally ineffective at left-back.
Sam Field: 7
Had a very decent game in midfield, where Rangers were generally very poor. He won several challenges, won a penalty, and was his team’s standout outfield player.
Stefan Johansen: 5
His poor form continued. Anonymous in midfield.
Luke Amos: 5
Hooked in the second half after also failing to make an impact.
Andre Dozzell: 5
Very poor. Missed an excellent early chance and gave the ball away a number of times.
Ilias Chair: 6
Tried hard to create and looked bright in the opening stages, but ultimately was unable to affect the game.
Lyndon Dykes: 4
Awful. Sluggish, heavy touches galore and generally offered no attacking threat at all.
George Thomas: 6
Came on and ran around.
Andre Gray: 6
Rangers looked better after his introduction, although he missed a good chance before later scoring a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the final seconds.
Charlie Austin: 5
Did nothing of note after coming on for Dykes.