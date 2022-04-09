QPR’s goalkeeper curse strikes again as Westwood is ruled out

QPR’s goalkeeper curse struck again at Deepdale, where Kieren Westwood was withdrawn from the side to face shortly before kick-off because of a stomach bug.

It means Murphy Mahoney, 20, will make his senior debut.

Veteran keeper Westwood was recently signed on a short-term deal because keepers Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh are all sidelined.

Today they are also without defenders Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet, who both have injuries.







Jeff Hendrick and Lee Wallace are also unavailable, but Stefan Johnasen and Moses Odubajo return.

Preston: Iversen, Van den Berg, Cunningham, Whiteman, Bauer, Browne, Johnson, McCann, Hughes, Riis, Archer.

Subs: Ripley, Diaby, Rafferty, O’Neill, Sinclair, Murphy, Maguire.

QPR: Mahoney, Dunne, Field, Sanderson, Odubajo, Dozzell, Johansen, Amos, McCallum, Chair, Dykes.

Subs: Adomah, Kakay, Ball, Thomas, Austin, Gray.







