‘Only a matter of time’ before QPR improve at set-pieces – Cifuentes

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes insists he will improve the team at set-pieces.

Rangers are the worst-performing side in the Championship for goals from set-pieces and conceded from a free-kick and a corner in the recent defeats against Southampton and Millwall.







However, the Spaniard is determined to change those statistics and says it’s a part of the game his previous teams have always been strong at.

“It is not a simple fix because otherwise it would have been fixed already,” Cifuentes said.

“I knew about the stats before my arrival and we have been trying to adjust some things, but I am calm because in Norway, Denmark and Sweden all my teams were very good at set-pieces offensively and defensively.

“So it is only a matter of time until we find a way to create the chances.

“I remember when I was Denmark, some people said my Aalborg team only ever scored from set-pieces.

“It was obviously not true, but I feel proud of because set plays are such a big part of the game. But it is just a matter of time until we improve upon those areas.

“There is not much time, with these fixtures, to work on the pitch, but we watch a lot of videos, show clips to the players on the timing of their runs and the zones we want to attack an opponent.

“We have been really punished in recent games from set-pieces but it will get better.”







