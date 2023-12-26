Millwall v QPR player ratings

QPR’s relegation worries worsened as they suffered a third consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss at Millwall.







Asmir Begovic: 5

An appalling mistake for the second goal, when he inexplicably flapped at a corner.

Osman Kakay: 5

Very poor. Beaten at will and always shaky on the ball.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Another defender who looked indecisive and uncomfortable from the first minute. Poor throughout.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Failed to react quickly enough for the first goal, allowing Tom Bradshaw to get behind him and score.

Ziyad Larkeche: 6

Given a chance to start at left-back and did OK. Aggressive, eager to get forward and has obvious ability.

Sam Field: 6

Competed well and covered plenty of ground, but isn’t in good form at the moment.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Did little to suggest he’s a viable long-term option in midfield.

Andre Dozzell: 5

So poor. Sloppy on the ball, slow to track back and never looked like making any kind of impact in an attacking sense.

Ilias Chair: 6

By far his team’s stand-out player in terms of creativity and a goal threat. But he was well short of his best. A sloppy pass to Dunne in the first half could have been punished and he later spurned a potential chance by going it alone rather than passing to Paul Smyth.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lively in patches and always kept defenders on their toes, but nevertheless struggled to make an impact.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Offered very little. Rangers need better up front to have a chance of staying up.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Came on for Kakay and offered an improvement, but missed a decent chance to equalise.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Did the basics well after coming on in the second half.







