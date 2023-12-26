Millwall v QPR player ratings
QPR’s relegation worries worsened as they suffered a third consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss at Millwall.
Asmir Begovic: 5
An appalling mistake for the second goal, when he inexplicably flapped at a corner.
Osman Kakay: 5
Very poor. Beaten at will and always shaky on the ball.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Another defender who looked indecisive and uncomfortable from the first minute. Poor throughout.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 5
Failed to react quickly enough for the first goal, allowing Tom Bradshaw to get behind him and score.
Ziyad Larkeche: 6
Given a chance to start at left-back and did OK. Aggressive, eager to get forward and has obvious ability.
Sam Field: 6
Competed well and covered plenty of ground, but isn’t in good form at the moment.
Kenneth Paal: 5
Did little to suggest he’s a viable long-term option in midfield.
Andre Dozzell: 5
So poor. Sloppy on the ball, slow to track back and never looked like making any kind of impact in an attacking sense.
Ilias Chair: 6
By far his team’s stand-out player in terms of creativity and a goal threat. But he was well short of his best. A sloppy pass to Dunne in the first half could have been punished and he later spurned a potential chance by going it alone rather than passing to Paul Smyth.
Paul Smyth: 6
Lively in patches and always kept defenders on their toes, but nevertheless struggled to make an impact.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Offered very little. Rangers need better up front to have a chance of staying up.
Reggie Cannon: 6
Came on for Kakay and offered an improvement, but missed a decent chance to equalise.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6
Did the basics well after coming on in the second half.