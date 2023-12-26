QPR’s relegation worries worsen with defeat at Millwall

Millwall 2 QPR 0 45' Bradshaw 90' Wallace

QPR’s relegation worries worsened as they suffered a third consecutive defeat.

Fellow strugglers Millwall had not won in seven matches and had won just one of their previous 16.

But Tom Bradshaw’s simple finish just before half-time and Murray Wallace’s late goal after a mistake by Asmir Begovic took them six points clear of Rangers.







George Saville found himself in space on the left of the penalty area and sent the ball low towards the far post, where Bradshaw drifted in behind Jake Clarke-Salter to score the opener.

And when keeper Begovic hopelessly flapped at George Honeyman’s left-wing corner, Wallace got in front of Osman Kakay to bundle in the second.

Rangers had plenty of possession but once again struggled to create chances, with Lyndon Dykes up front offering no real threat.

Chris Willock, who went off injured against Southampton, was initially named as a substitute at The Den, but after struggling in the warm-up was replaced in the squad by Stephen Duke-McKenna.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay, Dunne (Cannon 63), Clarke-Salter, Larkeche (Dixon-Bonner 63), Paal, Field, Dozzell, Smyth (Adomah 79), Chair, Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Kelman, Drewe, Armstrong, Richards, Duke-McKenna.







