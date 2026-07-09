Kolli left out of QPR squad for pre-season trip

Rayan Kolli has been left out of QPR’s squad for their pre-season trip to Austria.

Head coach Julien Stephan, who is set to sign a new contract, has assessed his players following their recent return from their summer break and decided to leave Kolli in London.

Ziyad Larkeche and Hevertton Santos have also been left out of the squad as both appear to be on their way out of the club. The same applies to Zan Celar and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who will not be involved either.

Larkeche hoped to stake a claim for a first-team place following a long-term knee injury but is not in Stephan’s plans.

Karamoko Dembele, who is recovering from his own long-term knee injury, will also remain in London.

New signing Calum Ward has joined the squad for the trip and is expected to be followed by fellow keeper Pierce Charles.

Striker Justin Obikwu, who joined the club in January but is yet to make an appearance, has travelled.

QPR will open their pre-season campaign with a friendly against First Vienna on Saturday and will play SC Wiener Neustadt on Thursday.