Hull v QPR player ratings

QPR clinched a first league win of the season with a 3-0 success over Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 8

Made a stunning one-handed save to tip over a Josh Magennis header to keep QPR in front just before the break and although he almost gifted ex-Rangers loanee Matt Smith an equaliser with a dreadful clearance the big Swiss was otherwise excellent.









Moses Odubajo: 7

Was tested defensively by the lively Keane Lewis-Potter, who caused plenty of problems down the Rangers’ right. Made a superb goal-line clearance to deny the young forward in the second half against his former team in another steady display.

Rob Dickie: 8

The free-scoring centre-back was given plenty to think about by the Hull forwards in the second half but he more than rose to the challenge. Produced a miraculous clearance off the line to deny Smith what would have been a deserved equaliser for the Tigers – and then popped up with his third goal in as many to cap off an emphatic win.

Jordy de Wijs: 8

Had his every touch booed by the home fans on his first return to the club he left to join Rangers and rose to the challenge magnificently against the lively Magennis with a very solid performance at the heart of the back three.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Excellent display from the Frenchman, who aside from one mix-up between him and De Wijs that let in Magennis, stood up well under some heavy pressure in the second half, winning several headers.

Lee Wallace: 8

The evergreen wing-back got forward and linked up well with Ilias Chair down the left and crossed the ball for Dickie’s goal late in the game. Made one superb and crucial tackle in the Rangers box to snuff out a decent Hull attack.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Showed his class on the ball on more than one occasion with his calm authority in the middle of the park preventing Hull breaking forward in numbers as they pressed for an equaliser.

Dom Ball: 8

Occasionally guilty of giving the ball away in the first half, but was outstanding in the second, bringing the ball forward with great authority on more than one occasion. Heavily involved in the build-up to the second and third goals.

Ilias Chair: 7

A welcome return to the side following illness, the little Moroccan was a constant threat when on the ball. Replaced after an hour as Rangers stiffened their midfield as Hull pressed for an equaliser.

Chris Willock: 7

Caught former Rangers keeper Matt Ingram napping with a fiercely-struck shot that flew into the net to open the scoring and fired just wide before half-time. Always involved but was guilty more than once of losing the ball in good areas.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

The Scotland international opened his account for the season to grab the all-important second goal but missed two glorious other chances when his weak header from three yards out was easily saved by Ingram, who then got a leg out to deny the striker when he was clean through.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Did well when he came on for Chair to bolster the midfield and used the ball impressively on the left flank in a decent cameo from the young midfielder.







