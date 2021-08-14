QPR hammer Hull to clinch first win

Hull 0 QPR 3

Goals from Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie clinched a first QPR league win of the season.

Willock’s well-struck effort that flew in off the post separated the sides at halftime with ex-Rangers keeper Matt Ingram badly caught out by a quick free-kick from the returning Ilias Chair that teed up the former Arsenal man.

Dykes missed a glorious chance to double his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time when he headed tamely at Ingram from three yards before Seny Dieng made a superb save to tip over a Josh Magennis header.

Hull dominated large spells of the second half and were denied certain equalisers by last-ditch goal-line clearances from Moses Odubajo and Dickie that denied Keane Lewis-Potter and former-Rangers loanee Matt Smith after a poor pass from the otherwise excellent Dieng.

Somewhat against the run of play, Dykes diverted the ball past Ingram to double the visitors’ advantage 20 minutes from time before Dickie sealed the win with his third goal in as many games.

The big centre-back side-footed home from close range from Lee Wallace’s low cross shortly after George Moncur was sent off for the Tigers for an awful challenge on Dom Ball.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, Odubajo, Johansen (Thomas 85), Ball, Wallace, Willock, Chair (Dozzell 58), Dykes (Kelman 85).

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Dunne, Adomah.







