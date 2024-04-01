Hayden says he wants to stay at QPR

Issac Hayden has told The Sun he wants to stay at QPR beyond the end of the season.

The midfielder, 29, is on loan from Newcastle, where he has two years remaining on his contract.

He will seek a financial settlement with the Magpies this summer and look to move on.







“I had to take a pay-cut to go to QPR, which I was happy to do for the last few months of the season, to get games,” he said.

“But it’ll be back to square one in the summer but hopefully I can help keep QPR up and would love to stay here if possible.”

Hayden came on as a second-half substitute in the Easter Monday win at Swansea.

The victory took Rangers six points clear of the Championship relegation zone.







