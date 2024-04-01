QPR six points clear of drop zone after victory at Swansea

Swansea 0 QPR 1 71' Cook

Steve Cook’s second goal in as many matches took QPR another vital step towards Championship safety.

Centre-backs Cook and Jimmy Dunne – the goalscorers in Friday’s dramatic win over Birmingham – combined for the all-important breakthrough in South Wales.

Dunne got his header to Lucas Andersen’s corner and Cook smashed home a brilliant volley.





The victory took Rangers up to 16th in the table – six points clear of the relegation zone.

They were on top for much of the first half and Ilias Chair should have put them ahead after a ricochet in the box but was denied by Harry Darling’s goal-line clearance.

The visitors lost their way for a spell after that and needed two fine saves from keeper Asmir Begovic to get to half-time on level terms.

Begovic kept out Ronald’s far-post volley from Jamal Lowe’s cross, and a volley from Josh Tymon.

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, who brought in Morgan Fox at left-back to replace the ill Kenneth Paal, made a change at half-time, bringing on Sinclair Armstrong for Joe Hodge.

Rangers, though, struggled after the interval and had a let-off when Matt Grimes’ free-kick hit the bar.

But they broke the deadlock and had another let-off late on when Aimar Govea’s mis-hit cross also hit the bar.

QPR: Begovic, Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Fox, Colback (Hayden 59), Field, Hodge (Armstrong 45), Smyth (Frey 81), Chair (Willock 74), Dykes (Andersen 59).

Subs: Walsh, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Cannon.







