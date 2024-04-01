Swansea v QPR player ratings

Steve Cook’s second goal in as many matches took QPR another vital step towards Championship safety. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 victory at Swansea.









Asmir Begovic: 8

Produced vital saves to keep out strikes from Josh Tymon and Ronald. Caught out when Aimar Govea’s mis-hit cross hit the bar, but it was nevertheless a fine performance from the veteran keeper.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Continues to impress while giving his all at right-back. Set up the all-important goal by heading down Lucas Andersen’s corner and produced a fantastic challenge late on to save the day as Rangers clung on.

Steve Cook: 8

Scored for the second successive game, this time with a thumping volley, and was again solid at the back. Has been a key player in Rangers’ improvement.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Followed up his brilliant challenge on Birmingham’s Jay Stansfield on Friday with similar heroics to deny Jerry Yates. Was excellent once again.

Morgan Fox: 8

Back in the starting line-up following his recent recovery from injury, at left-back in place of the ill Kenneth Paal, and produced a terrific performance. Was tested by the dangerous Ronald on the flank but stood up to the task and defended resolutely, not least when doing enough to prevent Yates scoring with a header. A mis-placed pass to Sam Field played Rangers into trouble, but that lapse aside it was a fine display.

Jack Colback: 7

Recalled in place of Issac Hayden and had a very good game in midfield, a highlight being a cracking challenge to thwart Ronald.

Sam Field: 8

Superb. Didn’t put a foot wrong, using the ball sensibly and consistently snuffing out danger. Has been a standout performer again this season and this display was among his best.

Paul Smyth: 6

Offered some threat going forward, forcing an early save from keeper Carl Rushworth from a tight angle, but was continually caught napping as Swansea broke on the flank. Off the ball he was unusually poor.

Joe Hodge: 6

Worked hard but was replaced by Sinclair Armstrong at half-time.

Ilias Chair: 7

Overall it was a decent showing from the Rangers playmaker, who always looked to create. But he should have scored when denied by Harry Darling’s goal-line clearance and earlier fluffed a chance to set up Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Offered little before being taken off just before the hour mark.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Bothered Swansea with his pace and power after being brought on at half-time.

Isaac Hayden: 8

Excellent after his second-half introduction. Won several key challenges.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Came on for Dykes and made an impact. His corner led to the goal.







