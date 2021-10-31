‘Frustrated’ Kelman returns to QPR from Gillingham

Charlie Kelman has returned to QPR and his loan at Gillingham could be scrapped.

Kelman, 19, signed for the League One club on a season-long loan at the end of August.

West London Sport had revealed that the striker would be loaned to either Gillingham or AFC Wimbledon.







He joined the Gills but is unhappy, having started only three league matches since the move.

Kelman will spend the next week with Rangers while a decision is made on whether his loan spell will continue.

QPR boss Mark Warburton and his Gillingham counterpart Steve Evans have been discussing the issue.

Evans is standing by his decision to overlook Kelman, who featured in an EFL Trophy game against West Ham’s Under-21s last week in what could turn out to be his final Gillingham appearance.

Rangers have the option of formally recalling him when the transfer window reopens in January.

“He was frustrated in not having enough game time,” Evans told Kent Online.

“He has gone back to QPR and we will monitor that for a week or so and see where we are. He is our player until January and I had a long chat with Mark Warburton.

“He is a good kid and when he goes on loan to League One he wants to play, but one thing we say to every loan player; you have to earn the right.”







