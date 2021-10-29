QPR v Nottingham Forest player ratings

QPR were denied a victory by a stoppage-time Nottingham Forest equaliser. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw.









Seny Dieng: 7

There was nothing Dieng could have done to prevent Forest’s equaliser, having earlier kept them at bay with impressive saves to deny Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson.

Rob Dickie: 7

One of those who certainly deserved to finish on the winning side. Dickie grew more and more commanding as the game progressed, tackling ferociously and striding out of defence to set up counter-attacks.

Jordy de Wijs: 6

The Dutchman had started brightly, anticipating the play and holding Rangers’ back line together, but he took a knock and limped off 10 minutes before half-time.

Yoann Barbet: 6

The pacy Johnson gave Barbet some awkward moments during the first half, but the centre-back settled down to put in a solid enough display overall.

Albert Adomah: 8

It looked unlikely to be Adomah’s night when he almost put through his own net, but he responded with a scintillating performance, running tirelessly down the right flank at the Forest defence and delivering a pinpoint cross for Lyndon Dykes to head home.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Booked for a clumsy challenge on Jack Colback just before half-time, Dozzell displayed an exasperating tendency to give the ball away almost as often as he won it in the first place.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Even if he rarely looked dominant in the middle of the park, the skipper’s passing was tidy, creating two opportunities for Dykes in the second half that should have come to more.

Sam McCallum: 6

Caught out of position at times, McCallum’s pace usually enabled him to rectify the situation – but it meant he became another first-half casualty, sliding in at full stretch to foil Johnson and injuring his hamstring again.

Ilias Chair: 6

While the Moroccan showed brief flashes of class, he was nowhere near as influential on the game as he can be and was hooked in the final 15 minutes as Rangers sought to protect their advantage.

Chris Willock: 6

A relatively quiet night for Willock, although he looked dangerous when he burst into life, and worked hard to win back possession with Rangers under pressure in the closing stages.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Despite getting his head to Adomah’s cross to put Rangers ahead just before half-time, the centre-forward rarely held the ball up effectively and should have put the game to bed with two good chances in the second half.

Moses Odubajo: 7

An early replacement for the injured McCallum, Odubajo produced an excellent shift defensively and also initiated the move that led to Dykes’ goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Slotting neatly into the gap left by De Wijs, Dunne won some key aerial challenges and was unlucky to see Colback’s drive deflect off him and beyond Dieng in injury time.

Luke Amos: 6

Amos was given the final 15 minutes, replacing Chair as Rangers sought to shore up midfield and made a couple of important challenges to relieve the pressure.







