QPR denied by stoppage-time Forest equaliser

QPR 1 Nott'm Forest 1 45' Dykes 90' Colback

Jack Colback’s injury-time equaliser denied QPR victory.

Lyndon Dykes’ goal just before half-time looked like giving Rangers the points, but they were unable to hold on.







QPR were under pressure for much of the first half and lost Sam McCallum and then Jordy de Wijs to injury.

But Albert Adomah was lively for them and set up Dykes to score against the run of play moments before the interval.

Adomah skilfully turned away from Djed Spence on the left flank and crossed for Dykes to head home his sixth goal of the serason.

However, Steve Cooper’s side levelled when Colback’s 25-yard strike was helped into the net by Jimmy Dunne as the R’s defender tried to head away the shot.

Forest were on top before going behind, with Brennan Johnson firing wide in the opening minute and Joe Lolley’s strike bringing a fine near-post save from Rangers keeper Seny Dieng.

The visitors might also have had a penalty when Johnson went down under a challenge from Yoann Barbet, who was given the benefit of the doubt by referee Andy Davies.

Forest continued to press after the restart, with Johnson shooting into the side netting and both Lewis Grabban and Lolley wide of the target.

QPR threatened on the counter-attack and Dykes missed decent chances to score again, shooting straight at keeper Brice Samba after combining nicely with Ilias Chair, and failing to control Adomah’s right-wing cross.

Dykes was then denied by a superb block from Spence, who darted across from right-back to rescue his team after the striker had been teed up by Stefan Johansen’s neat pass.

Johansen later created another opportunity for Dykes, again putting him through on goal, but this time he blasted wide of the near post.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Dunne 36), Barbet; Adomah, Dozzell, Johansen, McCallum (Odubajo 26); Chair (Amos 78), Willock; Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Austin, Ball, Gray.







