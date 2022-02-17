Four changes QPR boss Warburton could make against Hull

QPR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they play at home to Hull City on Saturday.

After defeats at Millwall and bottom side Barnsley, Rangers manager Mark Warburton has been keen to defend his players and point out that the team remain fourth in the Championship and very much in the promotion race.







But there will be at least one change this weekend as centre-back Rob Dickie must serve a two-match ban.

And there might well be other changes against the Tigers.

A chance for Sanderson to impress

Warburton rates Dion Sanderson highly and Dickie’s suspension paves the way for the on-loan Wolves defender to make his full league debut for the R’s. Sanderson impressed on loan at Birmingham during the first half of the season and can play in a number of positions but looks set to slot in as the right-sided centre-back.

Dieng to return?

Signed as short-term cover, veteran keeper David Marshall impressed while Seny Dieng was at the Africa Cup of Nations and kept his place following Dieng’s return. Marshall has done nothing wrong, but Dieng might now be recalled by Warburton, who made it clear after the Millwall game that he still regards the Senegal international as Rangers’ number one.

Another Wallace injury

Lee Wallace went off with a groin injury at Millwall and is seemingly facing another spell on the sidelines. It makes Sam McCallum’s recent return to action for Rangers’ Under-23s particularly timely. He will be in the squad, but with McCallum having been out for three months with a hamstring injury, Moses Odubajo could be deployed on the left against Hull, but the on-loan Norwich youngster looks likely to play a significant role in the coming weeks if he can stay fit.

Amos in contention

Luke Amos seemed to be going from strength to strength following his return to action and can perhaps consider himself hard done by to not have featured in recent games. He might well be involved against the Tigers.







