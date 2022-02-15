Millwall v QPR player ratings

Millwall inflicted a second successive league defeat on QPR, with the Lions comfortably winning 2-0 at The Den. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

David Marshall: 6

Made a fine full-length save to keep out Jed Wallace’s first-time volley in the first half but his kicking was not the most convincing at times. Could do little for both goals as he was left exposed by his defence.







Albert Adomah: 5

Struggled defensively, with Scott Malone getting the better of him on more than one occasion – including the assist Millwall’s opener. Made no impression going forward.

Rob Dickie: 5

Not at his best like the rest of his teammates defensively – and was left flat-footed by an exquisite back-heel from the excellent Jed Wallace that led to Millwall’s second goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Probably the pick of the Rangers’ defence, but should have scored in the first half when the ball dropped to him from a corner and he shot tamely at Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Yoann Barbet: 5

A second successive under-par display. Struggled against the pacy Mason Bennett, gave the ball away far too frequently – including one hospital pass on the stroke of half-time that led to Dickie picking up a 10th booking of the season that will see him miss the next two games. Had a header cleared off the line late in the game.

Lee Wallace: 6

Limped off with what appeared to be knee problem after just 20 minutes.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Played far too deep and Rangers struggled because of it as they were overrun in midfield, with the Norwegian often picking the ball up from just in front of the back three in a vain effort to set the tone. Withdrawn 15 minutes from time.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard but found himself often over-run in midfield far too often. Did break up some Millwall attacks and used the ball well when he found himself in possession.

Ilias Chair: 6

Tried hard to get things going but a pass from Chris Willock that he misread led to a breakaway for Millwall’s second goal. Kept plugging away but nothing came off for the Moroccan, who made some decent runs with the ball in the first half.

Chris Willock: 6

His return to fitness gave Rangers a boost but despite his best efforts to try and get something going it wasn’t his day but he had little support from a struggling Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes: 4

Again failed to win much in the air or hold the ball up and was easily bullied by Millwall skipper Shaun Hutchinson in what was a very poor display from the striker, who offered little to no threat in attack. Such was his lack of potency in the area, late in the game he was tasked with taking long throws as Rangers tried desperately to rally.

Moses Odubajo: 5

Came on for Wallace early in the first half but didn’t really offer much going forward and lost the ball to Jed Wallace, who delivered a fine cross-field pass that created Millwall’s opener.

Charlie Austin: 6

Came on for the final 15 minutes and had a shot comfortably saved by Bialkowski.







