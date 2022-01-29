QPR v Reading player ratings

QPR boosted their promotion hopes with a thumping 4-0 win over Reading. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







David Marshall: 7

Although he was unoccupied for long spells in the game, there was never any danger of Marshall switching off and he kept out an early Lucas Joao header as well as making a tip-over save from the same player in the second half.

Rob Dickie: 7

Leaving aside his rugby-style challenge on John Swift just before half-time, Dickie looked solid and read the game well, intercepting a Swift break with a more orthodox tackle.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Having been caught out by an early ball over the top, Dunne soon settled down and turned in an accomplished display, as well as heading home from a corner to make it 4-0.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Even when the game was already in the bag, the Frenchman maintained focus with a series of interceptions – and also contributed in attack, teeing up Luke Amos for a shot that rattled the post.

Albert Adomah: 7

As well as delivering a pinpoint cross for the second goal, Adomah put in some hard yards defensively, particularly to close down Baba Rahman early on.

Sam Field: 7

An unsung hero who excelled at the nitty-gritty again, breaking up play in front of the back line and using his range of passing to set up several attacks.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Returning to a deeper role, the captain displayed greater authority and pulled the strings. Despite the assist for Dunne’s goal, his general delivery from set-pieces could be improved though.

Lee Wallace: 7

Despite a couple of clumsy challenges early on, Wallace was generally solid and always a threat with his runs into the box, setting up another chance for Lyndon Dykes soon after the opening goal.

Luke Amos: 8

Bursting with energy, Amos – having already struck the post for the second successive game – thoroughly deserved his goal, winning possession to set up the counter-attack before firing home to put Rangers three up.

Chris Willock: 8

The number of free-kicks Reading conceded bears out just how hard they found Willock to handle. Supplying assists for the first and third goals, he was unlucky not to add his own name to the scoresheet.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

Two goals – and, but for a save from a thunderous second-half volley, Dykes would have completed a hat-trick. He led the line superbly, playing with confidence and winning headers consistently.

George Thomas: 6

Replacing Amos midway through the second half, Thomas looked lively and might have found the net when Dykes played him in, but he shot straight at the keeper.

Dion Sanderson: 6

The new signing came on in place of Wallace, announcing his arrival with a booming challenge to dispossess Danny Drinkwater, and looked assured on the ball.

Charlie Austin: 6

Handed a 20-minute run-out in order to give Willock a breather, Austin played his part in seeing out a comfortable win, although no scoring opportunities fell his way.

