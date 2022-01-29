QPR thrash Reading to boost promotion hopes

QPR 4 Reading 0 13' Dykes 35' Dykes 37' Amos 51' Dunne

​QPR thrashed Reading to boost their promotion hopes in fine style.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice and there were also goals for Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne as fourth-placed Rangers made it five wins and a draw from their past six matches.

The victory left ​them just two points behind second-placed Blackburn with a game in hand.







They went ahead in the 13th minute, somewhat against the run of play.

Chris Willock shrugged off Josh Laurent and delivered a perfect cross from the right for an unchallenged Dykes to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

The goal came shortly after former QPR youngster Laurent appealed in vain for a penalty after going down under a challenge from Dunne.

Reading had started well, with George Puscas shooting wide early on and R’s keeper David Marshall producing a fine save to push away Lucas Joao’s header from John Swift’s right-wing free-kick.

But Rangers took total control of the game ​after Dykes’ opener ​and Amos hit the post with a 25-yard strike before two goals in as many minutes sent the hosts in at half-time three up.

They doubled their lead when Dykes’ header from Albert Adomah’s 35th-minute cross ricocheted into the net off the head of luckless Reading defender Tom Holmes.

Worse followed for the beleaguered visitors when Amos started and finished a QPR counter-attack, galloping almost the length of the pitch, to make it three.

Following a Reading corner, Amos collected the ball deep in his own half, found Willock, and sprinted forward.

Willock showed great footwork to evade a challenge and send through the former Tottenham midfielder, who fired past keeper Luke Southwood from the left-hand side of the penalty area.

Dunne added the fourth six minutes into the second half when he headed in Stefan Johansen’s left-wing corner.

Marshall denied Reading a consolation goal by brilliantly keeping out Joao’s header.

And Southwood denied Dykes a hat-trick by tipping over the Scotland striker’s volley.

QPR: Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Field, Johansen, Amos (Thomas 65), Wallace (Sanderson 65); Willock (71); Dykes.

Subs not used: Walsh, Ball, Odubajo, Dozzell.







