QPR have been given the green light to complete the loan signing of Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies.

The move has been on hold because the Yorkshire club have been keen to sign another defender before allowing Wales international Norrington-Davies, who can also play at centre-back, to leave.

Sheffield United have signed Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom in the past couple of days and are also looking to complete a deal for Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga.

They have therefore sanctioned Norrington-Davies’ move and he is due to travel to London for a medical on Monday.

The 26-year-old has made 57 league appearances for Sheffield United and had spells on loan at Stoke, Luton, Rochdale and Barrow.

He played for the Blades in a 4-1 defeat against Bristol City on the opening day of the season and was an unused substitute for their loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a deal has been agreed for Koki Saito to make a permanent move to QPR.

And Rangers are set to offload striker Zan Celar.