Deal agreed for QPR to sign Saito

A deal has been agreed for Koki Saito to join QPR in a permanent move.

The Japanese winger, who recently turned 24, spent last season on loan at Loftus Road from Belgian club Lommel.

Talks have been ongoing with the City Football Group, which owns Lommel, and an agreement was reached on Sunday morning.

Rangers will pay around £2.8m for Saito, who made 39 Championship appearances last season and scored three goals.

He was stretchered off in the final appearance of his loan spell, at Preston in April, with a shoulder injury.

Rangers have since been in discussions with the City group about taking Saito back to west London.

Derby also made an offer for him but the player has consistently indicated that he wanted to return to QPR.

Meanwhile, Rangers are set to offload striker Zan Celar.