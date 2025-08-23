QPR are set to offload Zan Celar.

The striker was left out of Rangers’ squad for Saturday’s 7-1 debacle at Coventry amid interest from three clubs.

German second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf, Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin and Slovakian club Slovan Bratislava are all keen to sign the Slovenia international.

It will probably be a season-long loan deal with a view to a permanent move next summer.

Celar, 26, has been unimpressive since being signed from Swiss club Lugano a year ago.

He scored just two goals for QPR last season – both against Cardiff – and is well down the pecking order following the recent signings of Richard Kone and Rumarn Burrell.

Rangers are also looking to ship out Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Taylor Richards.

There will be incomings as well in the final days of the transfer window.

Left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies is set to join on loan from Sheffield United, while the club remains on course – as it has been since the end of last season – to bring Koki Saito back to Loftus Road, probably on a permanent deal.

Derby have also pursued Saito but the Japanese winger, who spent last term on loan at QPR from Belgian club Lommel, wants to return.

Talks between the City Football Group, which owns Lommel, and Rangers are ongoing and a deal looks likely.