QPR ‘having discussions’ about Calm’s future

QPR chief executive Christian Nourry has suggested there is a chance that Xavi Calm will remain at the club.

Calm was Marti Cifuentes’ right-hand man and was expected to also depart when his friend was axed as head coach.

However, Calm has indicated that he would like to stay at Loftus Road.

It seems unlikely a role will be found for him, given that new head coach Julien Stephan has brought in Alou Diarra as his assistant and the club have also installed former Arsenal centre-back Steve Bould as defensive coach.

But Noury says Rangers are still in discussions with Calm about his future.

“Xavi remains at the football club,” Nourry said.

“We’re having discussions with him at the moment. He absolutely adores this football club. He’s very passionate about the work that we’re trying to do.

“We’re still having discussions about his future and what that might look like. Obviously other people have come in as well, so it’s still a situation that is yet to be resolved.

“At the moment we’re having open discussions about everything. We’ll just have to see where those end up.”

QPR will play their first match under Stephan on Saturday, when Stevenage visit for a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly at Rangers’ Heston training ground.

Jake Clarke-Salter, who had hip surgery in January, remains sidelined along with forward Alfie Lloyd.

Michael Frey and Nicolas Madsen will also sit out Saturday’s game, as will Rayan Kolli.

Frey and Madsen picked up minor injuries in training this week, while Rangers said on their website that Kolli will miss the match as the club “are carefully managing his training load as part of an individual programme as he works towards match fitness.”