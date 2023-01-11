QPR looking to finalise Lowe deal

QPR are looking to complete a deal to sign Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth in the next 24 hours.

Boss Neil Critchley is keen to bring in a striker as soon as possible and Lowe, 28, has been top of Rangers’ list of targets.

Other clubs have shown a strong interest too but Rangers are trying to sign him in time for him to be available for Saturday’s game at Reading – and the player has indicated that he would like to move to Loftus Road.







Lowe joined Bournemouth in August 2021 and has scored seven league goals for the south-coast club, with 27 of his 36 league appearances coming as a substitute.

His career has also included spells at Swansea, Wigan, Portsmouth and Barnet.







