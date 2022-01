QPR have confirmed the signing of Rafferty Pedder.

West London Sport revealed in November that the midfielder, 19, had joined the R’s on trial ahead of a possible move from Tottenham.

He subsequently played for the club’s Under-23 side.

Pedder has now been released by Spurs and has joined Rangers on a contract until the end of the season, initially to play for the Under-23s before his longer-term future is decided.