Dozzell completes £1m move to QPR from Ipswich

QPR have completed the signing of Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town for £1m.

The midfielder, 22, has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further year.

He is a product of Ipswich’s academy and has made 93 first-team appearances for the Suffolk club, with 46 of them coming last season.







“I am buzzing and just can’t wait to get going,” Dozzell told QPR’s website.

“I have been at Ipswich since I was eight and I will always have love for the club but I felt now was the right time to take this step in my career.

“This takes me out of my comfort zone and I just think it is the right time.”

Manager Mark Warburton: “We are delighted to bring Andre on board.

“He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, and with how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us.

“We have already seen it last season with youngsters such as Sam Field, George Thomas and Chris Willock – working with the senior lads is so important for them.

“Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”







