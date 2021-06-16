QPR to play pre-season games against Man Utd and Leicester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will bring their teams to QPR.



QPR will play pre-season friendlies against Manchester United and Leicester City.

United will visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday 24 July and Leicester will play there a week later, on 31 July.







Rangers have now arranged four friendlies for their pre-season campaign.

Mark Warburton’s side will play away matches against Gillingham (16 July) and Cambridge United (27 July).

Meanwhile, QPR are looking to complete a deal to sign left-back George Cox from Dutch club Fortuna Sittard.







