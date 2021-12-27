Bournemouth boss Parker indicates Cook is set for move

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has indicated that stalwart defender Steve Cook is set to move.

QPR are interested in the 30-year-old, who has made 388 appearances for the Cherries, featuring for them in the lower divisions and Premier League.

He was not included in the matchday squad for the game against the R’s.







“I’m very respectful of Steve’s situation,” Parker explained.

“I spoke to Steve and there may be a possibility that he may be leaving in this window.

“I just felt it would probably be best for Steve for him not to be involved today. He thought that and I agreed, so I just made that decision.

“Due to his situation I didn’t want to put him in a compromising position in any way.

“That’s not to say he’s going to leave. But with the window open in a matter of days, and with his current situation it may be the case that he leaves.

“There is definitely interest. That’s what I’m being told.”

Meanwhile, QPR manager Mark Warburton said he was “bemused” by referee Keith Stroud’s decisions in the 1-0 defeat against Parker’s side.







