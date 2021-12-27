QPR v Bournemouth player ratings

QPR went down to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

Produced a couple of decent saves. Could do nothing about Dominic Solanke’s fine header for the goal.

Rob Dickie: 6

Pressed relentlessly by Bouremouth’s attackers, who wanted to stop him bringing the ball out. Tough night for the defender.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Stuck to the task against a dangerous Cherries attack. Shaky on the ball on occasions but overall he did well.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Seemed short of his best before Rangers’ enforced break and was again slightly below par.

Osman Kakay: 5

Doesn’t find playing at wing-back easy and it showed as he struggled on the flank, where Rangers missed their better options.

Sam Field: 6

Still rediscovering his sharpness after a long spell on the sidelines.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Found the going tough against a fluid Bournemouth midfield which had the upper hand.

Lee Wallace: 5

Well off the pace, perhaps inevitably so given his injury lay-off.

Ilias Chair: 6

Lively in spells in the first half but was withdrawn at the interval after taking a knock.

Chris Willock: 6

Often seemed like the player most likely to create something for Rangers, but he was well contained by the visiting defence.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front but offered very little in terms of a goal threat.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Neat on the ball after coming on for the injured Chair, but the latter was badly missed in the second half.

Andre Gray: 6

Unable to make much of an impact after coming on.

Albert Adomah: 7

Did make an impact following his introduction, causing Bournemouth some problems on the right flank.







