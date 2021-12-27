QPR v Bournemouth player ratings
QPR went down to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Seny Dieng: 7
Produced a couple of decent saves. Could do nothing about Dominic Solanke’s fine header for the goal.
Rob Dickie: 6
Pressed relentlessly by Bouremouth’s attackers, who wanted to stop him bringing the ball out. Tough night for the defender.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
Stuck to the task against a dangerous Cherries attack. Shaky on the ball on occasions but overall he did well.
Yoann Barbet: 6
Seemed short of his best before Rangers’ enforced break and was again slightly below par.
Osman Kakay: 5
Doesn’t find playing at wing-back easy and it showed as he struggled on the flank, where Rangers missed their better options.
Sam Field: 6
Still rediscovering his sharpness after a long spell on the sidelines.
Stefan Johansen: 6
Found the going tough against a fluid Bournemouth midfield which had the upper hand.
Lee Wallace: 5
Well off the pace, perhaps inevitably so given his injury lay-off.
Ilias Chair: 6
Lively in spells in the first half but was withdrawn at the interval after taking a knock.
Chris Willock: 6
Often seemed like the player most likely to create something for Rangers, but he was well contained by the visiting defence.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Worked hard up front but offered very little in terms of a goal threat.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Neat on the ball after coming on for the injured Chair, but the latter was badly missed in the second half.
Andre Gray: 6
Unable to make much of an impact after coming on.
Albert Adomah: 7
Did make an impact following his introduction, causing Bournemouth some problems on the right flank.