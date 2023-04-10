West Brom v QPR player ratings

QPR gave their relegation fight a much-needed boosted as they fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at West Brom. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Made a complete hash for the Albion opener when he flapped at a free-kick from John Swift, allowing Brandon Thomas-Assante to bundle the ball in. Parried away the ball for the hosts’ second but his defence stood still as Ajayi tapped home. Very solid in the second half against West Brom’s set-pieces.







Jimmy Dunne: 6

Employed as right-back and did have some difficulties early in the game. Much better second half.

Rob Dickie: 6

Much more assured display in what has been a tough season. Had his hands full against Albion’s pacy attack but stood up well.

Leon Balogun: 6

Looks to be back to full speed after a slow return to action after a long injury lay-off. Marshalled the defence well after a disastrous opening 12 minutes.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Caught out by a simple ball behind him that was crossed into the box by Marc Albrighton that led to the second Baggies goal. Pushed noticeably more forward on the overlap than against Preston.

Albert Adomah: 6

Played as right winger and had some good moments getting forward. Tried his best defensively but Dunne was left isolated on two or three occasions.

Sam Field: 8

His first return to The Hawthorns since leaving for Loftus Road and was given a warm reception by the home fans. Evidently had a point to prove as he delivered a tireless display in the midfield.

Luke Amos: 6

Started slowly as West Brom caught him napping in the build-up to their second goal. But grew into the game and had some nice moments getting forward. Another player that needs minutes in his legs.

Ilias Chair: 7

Produced a wonderful cross from the right that was met by Lyndon Dykes for Rangers’ first goal. Seemed desperate to get his side back into the game after a horror start and he more than played his part in the fightback. Tired in the second half and was taken off.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Scored a wonderful header with his first goal away from home since October 2021. Much better with his back to goal and laid off two presentable chances for Chris Martin, who was unable to take advantage.

Chris Martin: 7

His best game in a QPR shirt so far. Worked hard up front and had some good moments getting wide and getting crosses into the box. His decision to gamble and chase down a seemingly comfortable back-pass for Josh Griffiths paid off when the Baggies goalkeeper’s hurried clearance hit Martin’s outstretched leg and flew into the net.

Taylor Richards: 7

Hasn’t featured anywhere near enough this season since joining from Brighton. His fitness issues are a concern but not his talent, as he showed by almost scoring with a diving header with his first touch and then showing great footwork in the box to set up Andre Dozzell, who fired just wide.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Replaced Adomah and did well in his cameo off the bench. Looks much more effective as wide-man than through the middle.

Andre Dozell: 6

Almost scored with a well-struck effort after being teed up by Richards. Brought some much needed ball retention in the middle of the park when he was introduced.







