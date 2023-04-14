Ainsworth: QPR didn’t focus enough on mental side of the game

Gareth Ainsworth believes QPR should have worked more on the mental side of the game prior to his appointment.

The Rangers boss was speaking to West London Sport ahead of Saturday’s vital home match against Coventry.

“It’s a side of the game that’s huge for me,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s been addressed as well as it could have been here. I think we’ve got to really tap into that because it’s a massive part of the game.”







Rangers’ poor defending at set-pieces is also a concern – and is a major reason they are in serious danger of relegation to League One.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re better at them,” Ainsworth said.

“There’s still some organisational stuff that we need to work on that we’re constantly working on and tinkering with.

“These boys are great footballers but sometimes, in the structure and the organisational side, then can get in the wrong positions or can end up ball-watching.”







