Toothless QPR lose at Swansea

Swansea 1 QPR 0 21' Piroe

QPR struggled to create chances in a disappointing display as they were beaten at Swansea.

Keeper Seny Dieng saved Joel Piroe’s first-half penalty but the Dutchman atoned by scoring midway through the first half.

After the hosts had a major early let-off when a clear foul on Chris Willock by Ben Cabango – who arguably deserved a red card for denying the Rangers man a clear goalscoring opportunity – went unpunished, Jimmy Dunne was adjudged to have handled Ryan Manning’s ball into the box.

Dieng kept out Piroe’s spot-kick but was unable to rescue Rangers following an error by Sam Field.

After Field failed to get Rob Dickie’s pass under control, Oli Cooper snapped up the loose ball and set up Piroe, who fired home.

Rangers had plenty of possession in the second half but rarely looked like finding an equaliser.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie (Balogun 82), Dunne, Paal, Field (Iroegnunam 70), Johansen, Dozzell (Adomah 70), Chair, Willock (Armstrong 82), Dykes (Roberts 61).

