Toothless QPR lose at Swansea
QPR struggled to create chances in a disappointing display as they were beaten at Swansea.
Keeper Seny Dieng saved Joel Piroe’s first-half penalty but the Dutchman atoned by scoring midway through the first half.
After the hosts had a major early let-off when a clear foul on Chris Willock by Ben Cabango – who arguably deserved a red card for denying the Rangers man a clear goalscoring opportunity – went unpunished, Jimmy Dunne was adjudged to have handled Ryan Manning’s ball into the box.
Dieng kept out Piroe’s spot-kick but was unable to rescue Rangers following an error by Sam Field.
After Field failed to get Rob Dickie’s pass under control, Oli Cooper snapped up the loose ball and set up Piroe, who fired home.
Rangers had plenty of possession in the second half but rarely looked like finding an equaliser.
QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie (Balogun 82), Dunne, Paal, Field (Iroegnunam 70), Johansen, Dozzell (Adomah 70), Chair, Willock (Armstrong 82), Dykes (Roberts 61).
Subs not used: Archer, Kakay.
Mike O
03/09/2022 @ 6:47 pm
Every man woman and child could see we needed a striker!!! And none of this “we worked really hard to get one in” You have had months to sign strikers. Last Jan with a misfiring Dykes , Austin and a slightly less so Gray, we knew we needed a striker. Now with only the still misfiring Dykes (sorry mate but you need to score of you are a striker) and Bonne the forgotten man we were screaming out for an experienced striker. But no let’s just add a few more midfielders. FFS Rangers board get a grip!
angryoap
03/09/2022 @ 4:44 pm
yes, but if I ever saw a game that had blatant referee bias its this one. No effort to hide it either.
Joel Lazarus
03/09/2022 @ 2:08 pm
Bench is looking stronger