Swansea v QPR player ratings

Seny Dieng: 8

Saved a penalty from Joel Piroe after Jimmy Dunne hand-balled in the box, but was let down by his defence for Swansea’s winner as Sam Field gifted the Dutchman the chance to redeem himself. Made another big save with his leg before half-time to deny Oli Cooper. A spectator for most of the second half.

Ethan Laird: 6

Not as effective going forward as he was against Watford and Hull. Had the odd moment, but overall quiet against his former team.

Rob Dickie: 6

Gave the ball away more than once in the first half in a somewhat shaky display and has to take some of the blame for the Swansea goal, with a poor lofted pass towards Field that the midfielder was unable to control. Better in the second half but taken off 20 minutes from time for Leon Balogun.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Adjudged to have hand-balled a Ryan Manning cross to concede a penalty, which was saved by Dieng. With Rangers dominant in the second half he had little to do defensively but did look more confident bringing the ball out than in previous games.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Another excellent performance from the Dutchman, who made a fantastic tackle in the box to deny prevent a breakaway Swansea attack. Strong in the tackle and was effective going forward.

Sam Field: 5

Not at his best. Made a uncharacteristic bad mistake that led to Swansea’s goal when he mis-controlled a ball on the edge of his own box and chested it into the path of Cooper, who squared for Piroe to slide home. Taken off with 20 minutes to go for Tim Iroegbunam.

Stefan Johnasen: 6

Won some good tackles that almost led to goalscoring opportunities. Although he tried his best to get the team going from midfield, it was one of those day for the Rangers skipper when nothing he tried came off.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Struggled at times against the excellent Matt Grimes and although he showed some good moments on the ball, he looked understandably leggy in his third game in a week.

Ilias Chair: 6

Should have done better when put through on goal just before half-time but his shot was tipped over by Steven Benda. Always looking for the ball and was at the heart of the good things Rangers did do, but unable to reach the heights of his past two matches.

Chris Willock: 6

Almost gave Rangers the perfect start when he almost got the better of Ben Cabana, and had he gone down under the challenge it would probaly have seen Swansea reduced to 10 men, but the incident was waved away by referee Oliver Langford. Always dangerous when on the ball, but like many of his team-mates it wasn’t to be his day.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Gets criticised for his lack of goals, but the way he toils away up front does create space for Chair and Willock to get on the ball. Bundled past three players with a great run in the first half and should have been awarded a free-kick when he was dragged down on the edge of the box. Replaced by Tyler Roberts after an hour.

Albert Adomah: 6

Unable to repeat his heroics from off the bench at Watford after being introduced in the second half on a frustrating afternoon in South Wales.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Should have done better when clear through on goal but was somewhat casual with his shot, allowing Benda to make a routine save.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Looks a really good player. Long-limbed but very good on the ball, almost set up a late equaliser with an interception and smart pass that was scrambled clear by a desperate Swansea defence.

Leon Balogun: 6

