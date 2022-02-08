McCallum to return to action after hamstring injury

Sam McCallum will return to action today after more than three months on the sidelines.

McCallum, who is on a season-long loan at QPR from Norwich, had surgery after suffering a hamstring tear against Nottingham Forest in October.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to play 45 minutes for Rangers’ Under-23 side in a match against Cardiff City this afternoon with a view to also featuring for them in another game next week.







Manager Mark Warburton confirmed: “Sam will play 45 for the 23s in Cardiff today and he’ll play probably 65 or 70 next week.

“It’s nice to have him back after all he’s been through with the surgery and working with the medical team.”







