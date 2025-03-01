QPR v Sheffield United player ratings

QPR put up in a spirited performance but were beaten 2-1 at Loftus Road by promotion-chasing Sheffield United. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 5

Had to do better for Sheffield United’s all-important first goal. He wasn’t helped by woeful Rangers defending, with Ben Brereton Diaz getting between Jimmy Dunne and Kenneth Paal after Yang Min-hyeok had given the ball away. But Brereton Diaz also profited from the Rangers keeper not coming for a cross that was hanging near the edge of his six-yard box – and the ball ended up in the middle of the net.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

A couple of dodgy moments aside, it was a solid performance from Dunne against the club that wanted to buy him in January. He was also quick to get forward, setting up Michael Frey, who found the net but was offside.

Steve Cook: 6

Had a tough afternoon against United’s quick and robust attack.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Also had a difficult time. And was beaten too easily in the build-up to the visitors’ second goal.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Solid enough defensively and linked up nicely with Ilias Chair on the left.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Replaced at half-time when these teams met earlier in the season, this game showed how much Varane has progressed since looking out of his depth at Bramall Lane. He had a very good game in midfield and went close with a strike on goal.

Jack Colback: 6

Gave the ball away a few times – and was booked for bringing down Femi Seriki after losing possession. Other than that he did compete well and show his experience in a tough midfield battle.

Kieran Morgan: 5

Restored to the side but struggled against a strong United side. Wasted a great chance in the first half when he did not pass to Yang and instead tried his luck with a shot, which was deflected wide.

Yang Min-hyeok: 6

Prone to being nudged off the ball, which is understandable given his size and inexperience, and the first goal came after he was robbed. He did look lively going forward though.

Ilias Chair: 7

Had a good game. Was always a threat, setting up chances for Morgan and Frey, and did a lot of important work off the ball too.

Michael Frey: 6

Scored with a penalty – his eighth goal of the season – but was ineffective for large spells of the game. A big chance was missed when he was unable to react quickly enough to divert Varane’s first-half shot towards goal.

Koki Saito: 7

Did well after coming on for Morgan early in the second half.

Paul Smyth: 7

Also made an impact. His cross resulted in Rangers’ penalty.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Unable to make much of an impact after his introduction.

Morgan Fox: 7

On as a late substitute, Fox denied Rhian Brewster with a superb saving challenge.








