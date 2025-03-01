QPR midfielder Field faces lengthy spell out

QPR midfielder Sam Field faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Field suffered an ankle injury in a challenge from Connor Ogilvie in Rangers’ recent defeat at Portsmouth and missed the 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United.

Rangers are still establishing the extent of the injury but he is expected to be out for some time.

“It seems that it’s going to be a bit long, unfortunately,” head coach Marti Cifuentes said.

Nicolas Madsen missed the Sheffield United game because of illness, Cifuentes added.







