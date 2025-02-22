QPR’s play-off hopes dealt blow by defeat at Portsmouth

Portsmouth 2 QPR 1 48' Murphy 51' Ritchie 74' Dunne

QPR’s slim play-off hopes were dealt a blow as they were beaten at Fratton Park.

Jimmy Dunne’s fine goal gave them hope, but Rangers were unable to find an equaliser.

After a tight first half, the visitors paid the price for making a terrible start to the second.

They conceded two goals in the space of three minutes, with Josh Murphy scoring with a brilliant strike from long range before Matt Ritchie netted following a mistake by Steve Cook.

After Cook gave the ball away, Murphy pounced and played the ball across towards Ritchie, who fired into the roof of the net.

Alfie Lloyd almost pulled a goal back when he shot wide after being set up by fellow substitute Yang Min-hyeok.

QPR did find the net – and in some style – with Dunne’s fifth goal of the season.

The defender pushed forward towards the right-hand edge of the Portsmouth penalty area, chested down Ilias Chair’s diagonal ball and beat keeper Nicolas Schmid with a side-footed lob into the far corner.

Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal (Dembele 87); Varane, Field (Colback 68); Smyth (Yang 68), Chair, Saito (Ashby 80); Frey (Lloyd 68).

Subs not used: Walsh, Morrison, Morgan, Fox.