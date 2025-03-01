Cifuentes ‘proud’ and Wilder praises QPR

Marti Cifuentes was proud of QPR’s performance in their 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United but admitted their opponents’ quality in the final third of the pitch proved decisive.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s early goal and Tyrese Campbell’s thumping second-half strike put the promotion-chasing Blades two up.

Michael Frey gave Rangers hope with a 72nd-minute penalty but United managed to cling on.

Head coach Cifuentes said; “We created enough chances to score more but the reality of football is that it’s not about quantity, it’s about quality.

“They got a really good second goal. Perhaps for both goals we could have done better, but I felt the team performed at a high level today and it’s just a pity that we didn’t get more from it.

“We played against a quality side that has two or three moments in the game and were able to win the game because of them.

“I feel very proud of my players because I felt we were dominant for many moments of the game. We really pushed a team that are performing at a really high level. I felt my players did really well.

“For many minutes of the game I felt that we really pushed them. We are here to win games and will always feel disappointed to lose, but probably in a couple of days I will look back and feel this is a team myself and the fans can feel proud of.”

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admitted his team had been made to work hard for the victory.

“We got tested right the way through the game, which we knew we would be,” Wilder said.

“QPR are a good team and their home record is outstanding. They’ve got some dangerous players.

“The centre-forward (Frey) is a handful. Ilias Chair has always been a handful every time we’ve come up against him.

“We came up against an honest group of players that were desperately trying to get a win for their club.”







